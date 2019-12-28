Services
James L. Brady Obituary
James L. Brady

Groton - James L. Brady, 63 of Groton N.Y. fought a long courageous battle of cancer. He was surrounded by his family. James was a very loving and caring person. James was predeceased by his father Dorsey, his mother Norma and sister Janet. He left behind his wife Kris, His two children Aimee (Bill McNeill), Michael (Veronica Rutty) and two step children Joshua Thornton and Danielle Turner (Zach). Services will be private for family only.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 30, 2019
