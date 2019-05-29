|
James L. Brown
Newfield - James L. Brown, 76, a longtime resident of Newfield, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Montour Falls on May 19, 1943, the son of the late Lawrence Brown and Grace Brink and graduated from Odessa-Montour High School.
Jim was employed with Borg Warner in Ithaca for over 30 years. He was an avid bowler, Yankee and SU fan. He enjoyed watching birds at Cornell and Montezuma. He loved country music, Johnny Cash and his family.
He is survived by his two daughters, Christine Brown, Crystal (Rob) Donner; sisters, Sally Zimmer and Kathy Kendall; two grandchildren, Michael and Robbie Doner; his former wife, Marian Brown; and by several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his sister, Cheri Shores, brother, Robert Brown, and by his beloved husky dog, Lilly.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, May 30, 2019 from 6-7 pm at Vedder and Scott Funeral Home, 122 N. Genesee St., Montour Falls. A celebration of Jim's life will follow at 7:00 pm. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery in Odessa. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to any mental health organization of your choice. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderandscottfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on May 29, 2019