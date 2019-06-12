James (Jim) Linton



- - James (Jim) Linton passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 9th with his loving wife by his side. Self-employed farmer, general Jack-of-all trades, his son Jeff described him perfectly with the statement "If it's broke - I can fix it". He could also figure out how to make just about anything he needed from the endless supply of parts and pieces of just about everything that he had picked up at auctions over the years. Jim proudly served his country in the Airforce during the Korean War. Jim is survived by his wife of 37 years Mary, his children Gayle McCue, John (Alice) Linton, Jeffery (Pam) Linton, and Lori (Jeff) Waite; ten grandchildren Wind (Esme) Cowles, Kate Gudmundsen, Brandon (Grace) Linton, Heather Linton, Amy (Mike) Daddona, Jeremy (Shelley) Linton, Mindy (Mike) Schwein, Seth (Ashlee) Linton, Jaime (Karl) Kemp and Brian (Rachael) Lanning; seventeen great-grandchildren, his baby sister Rhoda, and multiple nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Jim was predeceased by his parents Roy and Nina Linton, his older sister Mary, and younger brother Robert.



A memorial service will be held in September. Arrangements are being handled by Bangs Funeral Home and a full obituary can be found on their website. Published in Ithaca Journal on June 12, 2019