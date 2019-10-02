|
|
James "Jim" M. Saunders
Newfield - James "Jim" M. Saunders, 56, of Newfield, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Born on March 10, 1963 in Ithaca, NY, he was the son of Esther (Vargo) and the Late Lester L. Saunders. Jim attended Ithaca High School and for many years worked for Ithaca College as the Custodial Supervisor.
Jim was quite a handyman that could fix almost anything. He was especially gifted with electronics. Jim had a soft spot in his heart for animals, raising turkeys, peacocks, and chow and German shepherd puppies. More than anything, he cherished the time that he shared with his family.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his brother, Alexander Saunders and his sister, Deborah Brazo.
He is survived by his mother, Esther Saunders of Newfield; his brother, Gary (Darlene) Saunders of Mohnton, PA; as well as Aunts and Uncles, also several nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Woodlawn Cemetery, Main Street in Newfield with the Reverend Dale Ford, officiating.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Oct. 2, 2019