Vedder and Scott Funeral Home
122 N. Genessee St.
Montour Falls, NY 14865
607-535-2396
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:30 AM
First Presbyterian Church of Watkins Glen
520 N. Decatur St.
Watkins Glen, NY
James Robertson


1937 - 2019
Watkins Glen - James Bryce Robertson, most recently of Watkins Glen, NY, passed away at home on August 14, 2019. He was born on July 1, 1937 in Larbert, Scotland. He attended Glasgow University (BS). His studies led him to the United States - first to the University of Idaho (MS) and then to Cornell University (PhD). Jim met Blanche, the love of his life, while studying at Cornell and decided to make upstate NY (and the US) his permanent residence. After completing his PhD, Jim stayed on at Cornell conducting research in the field of animal nutrition. Jim was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He was known for his dry wit and was adored by his family and friends.

His wife Blanche Borzell pre-deceased him by six months. They are now together again.

He is survived by their children Blanche Robertson (Saif Agha) and James Robertson (Emily Smith) and grandchildren Ryley, Maisie, Ava, Ali, Grayson, and James. He is also survived by his sister Mary (John) Pitcairn and her children Alan and Neil; sisters-in-law Kay (Amedeo) Fraboni and Angie (Chris) Franzese; and other relatives here and abroad.

A memorial service for Jim will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019 at 10:30 am at First Presbyterian Church of Watkins Glen, 520 N. Decatur St., Watkins Glen. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jim and Blanche's memory to the Schuyler Health Foundation, 220 Steuben Street, Montour Falls, NY 14865. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderandscottfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Aug. 17, 2019
