James Roundy
James Roundy

James Roundy Sr., AKA "JR", passed away peacefully on November 18, 2020. During his younger years, JR was an active participant on various Ithaca slow pitch teams. Later he became more active in the golfing scene, playing both locally and in Zephyrhills Florida where he organized a league for several years, with his Tippecanoe Village friends. JR served in the United State Navy from 1955 to 1959. He retired from BorgWarner in 1997 after 30 years of employment. JR lived an "utterly fantastic" life, always had his eye on a target and striving to reach that target. JR was predeceased in death by his mother, Beverly Norton and leaves behind his wife of 64 years, Mary Ann. In addition to his wife, he leaves behind his brother Bill (Pat) Roundy of Johnson City, four children, James Roundy Jr., Joseph (Brenda) Roundy of Ijamsville Maryland, Laura (Mark) Ryan of Lansing, Rebecca Colbert of Enfield and Jeff Colbert of Dryden, of Enfield, eight grandchildren and one great grandchild. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospicare, 172 East King Road, Ithaca, NY.




Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Ithaca Journal

November 19, 2020
Many good memories with this family.
My heart is heavy to learn of Jim's passing.
Big hugs to y'all ❤
Terri
Friend
