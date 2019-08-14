|
|
Jane C. Gulini
Dryden - Jane C. Gulini, age 74, of Willowbrook Manor Dryden, NY, passed away June 26, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
Born October 17, 1944 in Cortland, NY daughter of the late Gaius and Marguerite (Fitch) Carter. Jane was a long-time employee of Tops Friendly Markets. She loved doing puzzles spending time with her family most importantly her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Surviving are her children, Robert (Nina), Brian (Heather), Terri (Randy), Kevin (Jackie); grandchildren, Robert, Ashley, Nicholas, Darin, Nicole, Aleaha and Lauren; great grandchildren, Taylor, Willow, Jayden, Olivia, Brynlee and Piper. Also, many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank her special friend, Shirley Leonard for all she did for Jane. She was predeceased by brothers, Eugene McCracken, Oscar McCracken, Harold (Tenny) McCracken, Gaius Carter, Jr. & Charles Carter; sisters, Cora Fox, Blanch Stevens & Joyce Hunt.
In Memory of Jane Gulini
The youngest child of nine,
The last child left behind.
Today you are all together,
Brothers, sisters, father and mother.
Now your 4 children left behind,
The heartache of losing you on their mind.
It is not goodbye but until together again,
Never to be forgotten, now in Heaven.
Amen
Written by Cherri Carter Fellows
A Celebration of her Life will be held at Dryden Lake in the large pavilion on August 24, 2019 from 11 AM - 6 PM.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Aug. 14, 2019