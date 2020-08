Jane R. Mead



Ithaca - Jane R. Mead, 77, passed away on August 23rd, 2020. Jane was predeceased by her parents, Randall and Margaret Ratcliffe, and her husband Robert "Bob" Mead. She is survived by her son, Robert "Hank" Mead (Heather) of Endicott, and her beloved grandson Robert Mead III. She leaves behind a circle of close friends and the innumerable lives she has touched.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date when it is safe to gather again. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. John's Church in Ithaca or Loaves and Fishes of Ithaca.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store