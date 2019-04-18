|
Jane S. Williams
Ithaca - Jane S. Williams, age 85 years, died peacefully April 12, 2019 at Hospice Care of Ithaca. Pre deceased by her husband Albert. She is survived by her children, Cindy (Joe) Metzger, Ernie (Laurie Lampman) Williams, four grandchildren, Joshua (Melinda Theal) Metzger, Lindsey Metzger (Nick Brauen), Paige (David) Cirulli and Kara Williams (Chris Kusznir). Also survived by nine great-grandchildren, Skylar, Chase, Xander, Drake, Reid, Tanner, Brynna, Danica and Madison. Also survived by her brothers Tom Sanford and Jerry Sanford and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial will be held to celebrate Janes life on May 4th, 2019 at 1:00 pm at the Brooktondale Volunteer Fire Station, 786 Valley Road, Brooktondale, NY (bangsfuneralhome.com)
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 18, 2019