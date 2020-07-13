Jane Wight Bailey



Dryden - Jane Wight Bailey, age 87, of Dryden, New York passed away July 6, 2020 at the Hospicare of Ithaca Residence following a long battle with Dementia.



Born January 17, 1933 in Ossining, New York, she was the daughter of Van D.



and Harriett Webster Wight. Jane was Salutatorian of her 1950 graduating class at Gouverneur High School and then received her Bachelor's degree in Home Economics from Cornell University in 1954. While at Cornell she was a member of the Women's Glee Club and Pi Beta Phi Sorority. On July 3, 1954, Jane married William G. Bailey. In 1970, in addition to lovingly raising her three children, Jane became an active owner of the George B. Bailey Insurance Agency along with Bill, and managed the operations and growth of the business until her retirement in 1996. She was a loving, faithful, encouraging, and supportive wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother.



Jane was an Elder, Deacon, Choir Member, and a faithful 65 year member of the First Presbyterian Church of Dryden. She was also the past president of the Panhellenic Club in Naples, FL



Jane is survived by her husband of 66 years, William G. Bailey; her daughter, Lee Ann Parker and sons, Robert W. Bailey and John W. Bailey all of Dryden, NY; grandchildren, Molly Parker (fiancé Shawn Mix), Laura Diedrickson (Zachery), Christopher Bailey and Erika Bailey; great grandchildren, Maycee Mix and Charlotte and Kennedy Diedrickson.



Funeral Services will be held at 10 AM on Saturday July 18th at Perkins Funeral Home with her son, John Bailey officiating. Burial will be in Green Hills Cemetery, Dryden. Please respect social distancing standards. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Hospicare of Ithaca, 172 E. King Road, Ithaca, NY, 14850, or First Presbyterian Church of Dryden, P.O. Box 42, Dryden, NY 13053.









