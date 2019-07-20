Services
Covert Funeral Home
7199 South Main Street
Ovid, NY 14521
(877) 828-3411
Graveside service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
Lake View Cemetery
Janet L. Johnson

Janet L. Johnson Obituary
Janet L. Johnson

Interlaken - Janet G. Johnson, age 81, formerly of Seneca Street, died peacefully at Seneca View Nursing Facility in Montour Falls on Monday, June 10, 2019.

Janet was born in Sayre, Pennsylvania on August 21, 1937, a daughter of the late Robert and Marian (Wilcox) Gleason. She was a graduate of Interlaken High School, and had originally worked at Willard Psychiatric Center, and then as a resident care provided for at a group home in Geneva. Janet's home was always open to her family, and her memory will be cherished by multiple generations.

She is survived by her children, Daniel (Cindy) of Ft. Myers, FL, Laura (Ross MacIntyre) of Interlaken, John (Elizabeth) of Raleigh, NC and Lisa of Basalt, CO; a son in law, Joe Bolona of Galloway, NJ; her grandchildren, Brandon (Brittany), Kyle (Sheena), Holly, Ashley, Emily, Kylee, Cassidy, Destiny, Samantha (John), Christi (Zach), Travis, Casey, Austin, Taylor, Joseph (Olivia), and Andrew; her great grandchildren, Emily, Annelesse, Kage, Bayleigh, Naja, Liam, Emerson, Thomas, Ella, Cael, and Lilah; her siblings, John Gleason of Albany and a sister, Elaine Joseph of Interlaken. Janet was preceded in death by her daughter, Jocelyn Bolona and by her siblings, Carol Draheim, Barbara English, Kathleen Covert and Gary Gleason.

A graveside memorial service will be held at 1:00pm on Saturday, July 27th at Lake View Cemetery in Interlaken. A reception will then follow at the Interlaken Baptist Church. Kindly consider a donation to the Interlaken Memorial Garden in Janet's memory. For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 20, 2019
