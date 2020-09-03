Janet M. Mabee
Interlaken - Janet Mae (Bittner) Mabee of Interlaken passed away at home with family on September 1, 2020 at the age of 78. Janet was born in Rochester, PA on March 9, 1942, a daughter of the late George and Jean (Nedergal) Bittner. She was a registered nurse at Cayuga Medical for many years and worked for Dr. Janus. She was very fond of her dogs, antiques, gardening, and vacationing with family. Janet is survived by her husband, Robert Mabee; two daughters, Tracey (John) Donaldson and Trisha (Douglas) Firth; four grandchildren; Brett Donaldson, Kristy (Sean) Mullen, Daniel Firth and Megan Firth; her twin sister Jeanne, brother George, sister Joyce and sister-in-law Joan Lincoln, as well as many nieces and nephews.A graveside service will be held privately for family at Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Seneca County lifetimecare.org/donate/ways-of-giving
or the SPCA 1640 Hanshaw Road, Ithaca, NY.For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com