Janet Nnakku NsibambiIthaca - Janet Nnakku Nsibambi was born to Simeon and Eva Nanfuka Bakaluba Nsibambi on July 5, 1926 in Bulange, Uganda.Children played a central role in Janet's life. After attending Shimoni Teacher College Training she worked as a kindergarten teacher at several primary schools in Kampala, Uganda and later started her own nursery school at her parents' home in Bulange.For the last twenty-eight years, Janet has resided in Ithaca, NY, and for many years, she continued to work caring for young children in the area.It would be impossible to count the lives that Janet has touched across continents and time. Nnakku is truly loved around the world. On September 29, 2020, Janet left this earth, 94 years old and as rich with love, memories, and friendships as anyone can be. She was laid to rest at home in Uganda.Janet is survived by her brother, Dr. John Nsibambi of Kampala; two sons, Samite Semakula Mulondo (Sandra) of Tully, NY, and Paul Mbabali Wamala (Sarah) of Kampala; daughter, Prosscovia Waswa (Edward) of Uganda; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; many step-grandchildren and great grandchildren; and scores of nieces and nephews.