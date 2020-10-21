1/1
Janet Nnakku Nsibambi
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet Nnakku Nsibambi

Ithaca - Janet Nnakku Nsibambi was born to Simeon and Eva Nanfuka Bakaluba Nsibambi on July 5, 1926 in Bulange, Uganda.

Children played a central role in Janet's life. After attending Shimoni Teacher College Training she worked as a kindergarten teacher at several primary schools in Kampala, Uganda and later started her own nursery school at her parents' home in Bulange.

For the last twenty-eight years, Janet has resided in Ithaca, NY, and for many years, she continued to work caring for young children in the area.

It would be impossible to count the lives that Janet has touched across continents and time. Nnakku is truly loved around the world. On September 29, 2020, Janet left this earth, 94 years old and as rich with love, memories, and friendships as anyone can be. She was laid to rest at home in Uganda.

Janet is survived by her brother, Dr. John Nsibambi of Kampala; two sons, Samite Semakula Mulondo (Sandra) of Tully, NY, and Paul Mbabali Wamala (Sarah) of Kampala; daughter, Prosscovia Waswa (Edward) of Uganda; four grandchildren; two great grandchildren; many step-grandchildren and great grandchildren; and scores of nieces and nephews.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 21 to Oct. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Ithaca Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved