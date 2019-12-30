Services
Herson-Wagner Funeral Home
110 S. Geneva Street
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-3590
Janet Wolfe MacRonald

Janet Wolfe MacRonald Obituary
Janet Wolfe MacRonald

Horseheads - Janet Wolfe MacRonald, 76, of Horseheads went home to the Lord on December 28, 2019. Janet was the only child born to the late Augustus and Berguene Wolfe on June 2, 1943. She graduated Lansing High School in 1961 and was the Administrative Secretary at Asbury Church in Lansing, NY. Janet is survived by her husband of 55 years, Dennis MacRonald; daughters, Lisa (Mark) Cornish and Lori (Keith) Kunow; grandchildren, Tyler Cornish, Jesse Kunow, Devin Cornish, Abigail Kunow, Derek Kunow, and Christopher Kunow. She was preceded by her brother-in-law William MacRonald and survived by her sister-in-law (Miki) MacRonald and their children, Joel, Peter, and Heather. Janet was an active member of the Asbury Church for many years, enjoyed traveling, and treasured her family and cats (Gracie and Samantha). Her family will be having a private celebration of her life. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Saint Joseph's Hospital in Elmira, NY.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Herson Wagner Funeral Home of Ithaca, NY.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020
