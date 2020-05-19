|
Janice Cook
Ithaca - Janice Bogert Cook, 87, of Ithaca, New York passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. Mrs. Cook was predeceased by her parents, Leon and Louise (Sawyer) Bogert; her husband of 65 years, Bruce Cook; sister, Clara Cole. Janice is survived by her daughter, Debra Donnelly; grandson, Sean Donnelly; four great-grandchildren, Michael, Talon, Brayden, Marcellina; sister, Evelyn Stella; several nieces and nephews. Janice retired from the Ithaca School District following 30 years of services. Private graveside services will be held in the Tioga Cemetery, Owego, NY. Condolences may be made to Janice's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal from May 19 to May 20, 2020