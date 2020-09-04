1/1
Janice Embody Redsicker
1931 - 2020
Spencer, NY - Janice Embody Redsicker, 89, passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. Janice was born in Candor, NY to the late Frederick and Angelina Embody. She was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Arnold Redsicker, Sr. She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Arnold "Skeet" and Judy Redsicker, Jr., Colleen and Dale Volpe, Jennifer and Ed Bennett; seven grandchildren, Amy (Brian) Maurice, Matt Redsicker, Mark Redsicker, Joe and Leah Volpe, Merrick Volpe, Bryon Bennett, Craig and Lynn Bennett; nine great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild; several nieces, nephews and special friend, Pat Barton. Janice owned and operated the A & J Soda Bar, the Mill Stream Inn and was the Town of Spencer Assessor. She was a member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church and was very community minded. She was the chairwoman for the Music in the Park for the Spencer Community for many years. Janice touched many lives and became a mother to all who knew her. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 19th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke's Chapel, 92 Main Street, Van Etten, NY with the Rev. Phil Jordan, officiating. Burial will follow in the Maple Grove Cemetery, Candor, NY. The family will receive friends Friday, Sept. 18th from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home, 137 Main St., Candor, NY. Memorial contributions may be made in Janice E. Redsicker's memory to St. Mark's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 14, Candor, NY 13743 or Friends of Hospice, P.O. Box 638, Owego, NY 13827. Condolences may be made to Janice's family at www.emfaheyfuneralhome.com.




Published in Ithaca Journal from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Estey, Munroe & Fahey Funeral Home
137 Main Street
Candor, NY 13743
(607) 659-5507
