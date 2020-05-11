Resources
Janice L. Oliver died on April 23, 2020. She was predeceased by her parents James and Norma Palleschi. She is survived by her partner, David Shepardson of Ithaca NY, her daughter, Amanda Robbins and grandchildren Jaina and Carver of Horseheads NY; her brothers James and Thomas Palleschi; and a close friend, Jo Anne Novicky.

Janice graduated from Union Endicott High School in 1969. She worked many years for the Ithaca School District. She was devoted to her students.

Janice will be buried at Riverhurst Cemetery in Endicott NY at a later date. Kindly consider memorial contributions in Jan's name to St. Jude's Hospital or to an animal rescue of your choice.
Published in Ithaca Journal from May 11 to May 12, 2020
