Jared Culver



Jared Culver, 89, passed away 10/14/20 @ the Windsor of Ocala, where he resided briefly with his wife, Carol Culver, after living for decades in their Ocala, Florida home. Born on the kitchen table in Mecklenburg, NY, he was the son of Alton & Florence Culver; brother of Asa, Norman, Sarah, Calvin, & David (passed in infancy). He is survived by his wife, Carol and his children: Kimberlee, David, Kathleen, Phillip-Henry, & Stephen; grandchildren: Jacqueline, Racquel, Bradley, Phillip-Henry Jr, Courtland, Charlotte, Peter-Thomas, Chatalaine, Teag, Brock & Gilchrist. He married Ellen Barnard, and later married Carol Heilmann.



Jared graduated from Trumansburg High School and Cornell University. He enjoyed playing the trumpet in the Big Red Band. He successfully ran the family farm, Agriculver Inc., along with his parents and siblings. They held meetings under trees, and he walked to work each day, across the bank of the pond. He was an avid gardener and expert marksman. In the late 90s he proudly built a shooting range in Ocala, now the Ocala Sportsman's Association. He loved to tell stories of innocent pranks played on the teacher in the one-room (elementary) schoolhouse in Mecklenburg.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the pandemic. He did not get Covid-19.









