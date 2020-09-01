Jay Michael Lucia



Jay Michael Lucia, 42 passed away at his home after a long and difficult battle with mental illness and addiction. Although Jay worked hard to fight the demons, he finally succumbed to the silent tyrant of addiction.



Jay is survived by his loving family who wish to thank all those who touched Jay's life, and to give special thanks to:



The Mental Health Association in Tompkins County, Alcohol & Drug Council of Tompkins County, Lakeview Mental Health Services, Inc., Syracuse Outpatient Clinic - Conifer Park, and Tompkins County Department of Social Services for their kindness and compassion, and the enormous support they provided to Jay and his family during his battles.



Jay will always be remembered by his family and friends as a warm, loving and compassionate person who had the ability to make you laugh even when he was suffering.



Memorial services will be private w/his family at a later date.



For those who would like to make a contribution in Jay's memory, we ask that you consider making a donation to: The Mental Health Association in Tompkins County, 301 South Geneva Street, Suite 110, Ithaca, NY 14850, or the Alcohol and Drug Council of Tompkins County, 201 East Green Street, Suite 500, Ithaca, NY 14850.









