1/
Jay Michael Lucia
1978 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jay Michael Lucia

Jay Michael Lucia, 42 passed away at his home after a long and difficult battle with mental illness and addiction. Although Jay worked hard to fight the demons, he finally succumbed to the silent tyrant of addiction.

Jay is survived by his loving family who wish to thank all those who touched Jay's life, and to give special thanks to:

The Mental Health Association in Tompkins County, Alcohol & Drug Council of Tompkins County, Lakeview Mental Health Services, Inc., Syracuse Outpatient Clinic - Conifer Park, and Tompkins County Department of Social Services for their kindness and compassion, and the enormous support they provided to Jay and his family during his battles.

Jay will always be remembered by his family and friends as a warm, loving and compassionate person who had the ability to make you laugh even when he was suffering.

Memorial services will be private w/his family at a later date.

For those who would like to make a contribution in Jay's memory, we ask that you consider making a donation to: The Mental Health Association in Tompkins County, 301 South Geneva Street, Suite 110, Ithaca, NY 14850, or the Alcohol and Drug Council of Tompkins County, 201 East Green Street, Suite 500, Ithaca, NY 14850.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Ithaca Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
22 entries
September 1, 2020
Darlene and family, although I never met Jay I know a mother's love for her son. I am so sorry for your loss. May the Lord be with you throughout this time to ease the pain of loss and help you to hold on to the good memories. May God bless you all.
Maryanne VanBurger
August 30, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family. Jay was an very nice and great man. May you find comfort during this time of sorrow. Jay will be deeply missed. And will miss seeing him walk Sidney.
Sheryl N
Neighbor
August 30, 2020
Good bye old friend. I have thought of our times as kids together in recent days. Memories that I will forever hold on to! I know you are at peace and will never be forgotten.
Joshua Robarge
Friend
August 29, 2020
Jay I will always cherish our time together growing up, the memories we have will never go away. I pray you are at peace now. I love you cuz, until we meet again
Love, Andrea
Andrea Warner
Family
August 29, 2020
Jay I will always cherish our time together growing up, the memories we have will never go away. I pray you are at peace now. I love you cuz, until we meet again
Andrea Warner
Family
August 29, 2020
Dearest Jay, we all loved you so much. I know you are at peace now and looking down on all of us. Your the angel that is watching over your Mom now!
We love you and miss you. Aunt Donna & Uncle Ken.
Donna Ambra
Family
August 29, 2020
Today in Wooster, OH Jay’s life was honored by a cyclist in Break The Cycle...he rode as JL. Love and light to you all. Juli Slack
Juli Slack
Friend
August 29, 2020
My old friend ..its been years since we have known each other . But there was a time we knew each other well .. to many wild teenage adventures to mention .. Be with God and all our former friends in the heavens . May God comfort your family .. R.I.P. my old friend . Gone but never forgotten .
Mark Smith
August 29, 2020
I only met Jay once, but he was memorable, and I'm thankful that he existed, for all the joy he brought his friend, my husband. My sincerest condolences. May he be at peace.
Jaime Olmstead
Friend
August 29, 2020
Jay - I knew you, and will remember you, only as a kid - a fount of happiness to your family, and a lucky charm to my HS swim team...rest in peace.

Loosh - My deepest condolences to you and your family. Jay fought the good fight, knowing, I'm sure, how much he was loved by you, his family and friends. I'm very sorry for your loss.

Dan "Chips" Cinotti
Dan Cinotti
Friend
August 28, 2020
Loosh and family,

Some swim teammates shared this sad news today. You have all of my deepest sympathies.

I haven't crossed paths with Jay since the late 1990's but I have the best memories of what he added to the college swim team winter training trips in Florida and Barbados. I will always remember the joy and mischief that he brought to those trips.

All of us who met him, benefited immensely by his unforgettable personality. Rest in peace Jay. Thanks for all that you did to help with the bonding and camaraderie of the swim team.

-Doug Friman
Doug Friman
Friend
August 28, 2020
Dear Loosh and family,

Our condolences for the devastating news. Jay and you are on our thoughts and prayers.

Regina and LuiZ Soares
Luiz Soares
Friend
August 28, 2020
Jay was the best friend I ever had. I still can't believe this. I love and miss u always
Crystal Forest
Friend
August 27, 2020
So very sad to hear of your loss. Our hearts are with you always.
Steve Murphy
August 27, 2020
Loosh, Jeneane and Family,

Shana and I are so sad to hear this terrible news. I will always remember Jay's giant smile when he was around the team over the years.

All our love,

Shana and Erik
Erik Weinick
Friend
August 27, 2020
Joe, you are in our thoughts and may Jay rest in peace
Sean, Kathy and Robert Bolks
Friend
August 27, 2020
another good person and classmate gone too soon you will be greatly missed
eric underwood
Friend
August 26, 2020
I pray your heart is at peace
Jaime Siemon
Friend
August 26, 2020
Joe, I am so sorry about your son's passing. Rest in peace Jay....
Jim Manning
Friend
August 26, 2020
Milkman: You were one of a kind. Rest peacefully.
Peter Orschiedt
Friend
August 25, 2020
Linda & Mike Tanner
Friend
August 25, 2020
Jay, I can’t believe you passed away. I can’t believe how quickly time passes. It’s been a few months since we’ve talked and I regret that. I hope you did not suffer, and I hope you’re in a better place now. To your family, I am sorry for your loss and stay strong.
Heather Emery
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved