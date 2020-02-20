|
|
Jean A. Wentworth
Lansing - Jean A. Wentworth, age 84 of Lansing, passed away at home on Tuesday February 18, 2020. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Richard; her children Robert (Kate), Karen Stearns (Stephan), and Daniel (Patricia); her grandchildren Lee, Sara (Bradly), Lucas (Kailin), and Jacob; and her brothers William Breyer (Alba), Stephen Breyer, her twin sister Joan Fisher (Robert), and sisters Kay Hardy, and Sally Trice.
Jean grew up in Southampton, MA, and earned her Bachelor's degree at UMass Amherst.
Jean, a longtime member of the First Congregational Church in Ithaca, was very active in the Prayer and Caring Ministries, seeing everyone she met as a child of God and finding something special in everyone.
She found great joy as an active member in the PEO Sisterhood (Chapter BJ). She served on the Lansing PTA, as a director at the Bib and Tucker Used Clothing store, and volunteered at numerous other civic and charitable groups. She enjoyed painting and other creative endeavors. She was a longtime member of the Ithaca Garden Club and loved to garden and arrange flowers, often contributing her arrangements to her church, weddings, and to others whom she felt needed extra care. She worked for¬ years as an herbalist at Baker's Acres.
Jean's life ambition was to make the world a better place, and as a loving and caring person she touched many lives.
A memorial service to celebrate Jean's life will be announced later this spring.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020