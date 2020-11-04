Jean Adolphi Snyder
Jean Adolphi Snyder passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at the age of 97, with her children by her side.
Born in Cairo, New York, Jean was the daughter of Wilfred and Thelma Adolphi.
Always the trailblazer, Jean was one of the early female graduates of the Home Economics major, Class of 1945 at Cornell University. An honor that she proudly shared with her granddaughter Kristi, Class of 1997.Go Big Red!
She went on to teach Home Economics for many years at lthaca High school and BOCES teaching food service, molding young minds and instilling etiquette and teaching the master technique to a perfect a chocolate cake recipe that has lived on for generations.
Eagerly awaiting Jean's arrivaJ in the afterlife were 2 very charming men, ready to greet her with open arms. Her late husband Howard, the love of her life and favorite sparring partner of 52 years who predeceased her in 1998, and longtime companion, Charlie Calcagno, a high sct)oo! classmate that reconnected with her at their 50'h high school reunion, who predeceased her in 2017. She was happy to get up to heaven, so she could see what Howard had gotten himself into up there. Which was likely no good.
She is survived by her children, Gail (Allen) Fulkerson, Howard "Hoppy" (Debbie) Snyder, her grandchildren, Blue (Shawna) Fulkerson, Kristi (John) Snyder Baust, and great grandson, Grady Alpert.
We are certain that she had a joyous reunion with her brother, Kipp beyond the pearly gates, and is survived by her sister Thelma Willneaur.
Jean led a very active social life up until her birthday last year, when a hip fracture sidelined her gallivanting. Her list of friends is long and loving and she will be so terribly missed by many.
The family would like to give a very special and heartfelt thank you to her personal caregiver and champion, Kathy Kline. We are forever in your debt.
The family would also like to give our most sincere gratitude to staff at River View Nursing home, who so graciously cared for Jean throughout all of the COVID 19 restrictions and chocolate pudding deliveries.
True heroes in our book!
Per Jean's wishes, there will be no services, and internment will be held at the privacy of her family.
Those wishing to honor Jean's memory may make donations in her name to the charity of choice
or plant some sunflowers in the spring. bake a chocolate cake or cheer on the UCONN girls basketball team. She would appreciate that.