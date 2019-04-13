|
Jean D. Baines
Ithaca - Jean D Baines, 99, passed away on April 6, 2019 at her home at Longview, An Ithacare Community, in Ithaca, NY. Jean was born May 23, 1919 in West Lafayette, Indiana to Benjamin and Gladys Duddleston. She moved to Trumansburg with her family in 1928 to the Halsey House and farm. She graduated from the Trumansburg Central School District in 1937 and from Cornell University, earning her BS degree from the School of Agriculture in 1941. She later earned her MS degree in Education at Cornell. Jean married her high school sweetheart, Winton Baines, on December 28, 1941 in a ceremony at the Halsey House. She served her country in WWII in the US Women's Army Corps and was honorably discharged in December, 1945. She and Winton joined her brother John and wife Isobel to operate the Halsey Hybrid Seed Farm after the war. Upon retirement they moved to Palm Desert in 1996 where she and Winton lived until his passing in 2006. Jean returned to the Finger Lakes and resided at Longview until her death. She is survived by her children, William (Siobhan) Baines, Margaret Baines, Kathleen (Jonathan) Abramson, five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and brother-in-law, Robert Zimmer. Jean was preceded in death by her brother John (Isobel) Duddleston, sister Julia (Ralph) Comin and sister Mary Zimmer. The ever bright and guiding light, shining upon on her loving family, provides a lasting embrace. Her civility, humility, and her belief in the wisdom of education has been an inspiration to us all and will be forever cherished. A Memorial Service will be held on June 30, 2019 at the Grove Cemetery in Trumansburg, NY at 10:30 AM. A Celebration of Life will follow at 12:30 at Taughannock Falls State Park, Central Pavilion.The family requests that expressions of sympathy and remembrance be in the form of donations to Hospicare of Ithaca and the Visiting Nurse Service of Ithaca and Tompkins County.For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 13, 2019