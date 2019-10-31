Services
Groton - Jean E. Banwell, 89, of Groton, NY died Oct. 28, 2019

Born Mar. 20, 1930 in Homer, NY she was the daughter of the late George E. and Lena R. Goddard Albro.

Survived by her children, Brian , Kevin, Robert Banwell and Carolyn Bailey, 6 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren as well as her siblings, Paul Albro and Linda Burch.

She was predeceased by her husband Roy Banwell in 2006, and her daughter and grand daughter, Susan and Tara Jean Miller in 1987, and her siblings, Harold and Sandra Albro.

Services will be held on Nov. 5, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Zirbel Funeral Home Groton, Visitation is noon to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Burial in the Groton Rural Cemetery.

Contributions may be the Groton Community Church. Further information and Condolences may be may to Jean's guest book at www.zirbelfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019
