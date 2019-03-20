|
Jean E. Krebs
Trumansburg - Jean E. Krebs, a resident of Trumansburg, NY passed away at the age of 100 on March 15, 2019. Born on August 5, 1918 in Grahamsville, NY, Jean was the daughter of the late Raymond and Ella Erath. After graduation from Ellenville High School, Jean continued her studies at New Paltz and then Albany University where she received her degree in English. Upon graduating, Jean pursued a career in public education, which would become her lifelong interest. Initially, she taught English to multi-grade students in a Callicoon, NY schoolhouse. It was in Callicoon that she met her future husband, Alfred Krebs; they married in December 1944. After Alfred returned from Japan, where he served as a Japanese translator for the US Army, Jean and Al moved to the Ithaca area in order that Al could obtain his Master's and Doctorate degrees from Cornell University. During these years, Jean taught English at Odessa Central School. When Al obtained a professorship at the University of Illinois, Jean continued her teaching career in the Champaign-Urbana school system, teaching for over ten years. Following her husband's career to the University of Maryland and then Virginia Tech, Jean taught in the Montgomery County, MD and Blacksburg, VA public school systems. During her last six years in Blacksburg, Jean was an Instructor in Public Education at Virginia Tech; she was fondly regarded by her students, who were seeking to commence careers as public school teachers. In retirement, Jean and Al returned to the Ithaca area in order to be close to Jean's sister and brother-in-law, Katherine and Edward Errigo. Jean was an avid reader and volunteered at the Ulysses Library. She enjoyed spending summers with her husband Al at their lake cottage and travelling with him to observe fall colors in the Adirondacks or Catskill Mountains. Jean is survived by her nephew, Edward A. Errigo of Trumansburg, NY; her niece, Ellen Errigo (Steve Krumm) of Buffalo, NY; her cousins, Jeanette Erath of Grahamsville, NY; Bruce (Cathy) Erath of Sherburne, NY; and Laurie Erath of Grahamsville, NY. Jean was predeceased by her husband, Alfred Krebs and her sister, Katherine Errigo. Jean will be greatly missed by family and friends. Cards/notes of sympathy for Jean can be sent to the family home at 209 Pennsylvania Avenue, Trumansburg, NY 14886.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 20, 2019