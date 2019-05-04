Jean Elizabeth Clare



Ithaca - Jean Elizabeth Clare, 94, of Ithaca, NY passed away at home on December 26, 2018. Born on November 25, 1925 in Ontario, New York, Jean and her twin sister, Jane were the daughters of the late Peter and Lena Clare. The Clare family moved from Ontario to Genoa in 1931, where Jean graduated from Genoa High School. Jean worked at Cornell University for over 25 years. After retiring, she spent thousands of hours as a volunteer in the gift shop at the Cayuga Medical Center.



In addition to her parents, Jean is preceded in death by her twin sister, Jane (Tierney), sister, Katherine (Ide), and brother, Bob Clare and beloved nephew, Tim Tierney. She is survived by many nieces and nephews.



There will be a Memorial Service on Thursday. May 9, 2019, 10:00 a.m. at Bangs Funeral Home, 209 W. Green St., Ithaca, NY. Burial will be following the memorial service at Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church, Kings Ferry, NY. Published in Ithaca Journal on May 4, 2019