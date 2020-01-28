|
|
Jean Elizabeth Wright
Ithaca - Jean Elizabeth Wright, 90, of Ithaca, passed away Thursday January 23, 2020 at the Hospicare residence with her daughters by her side.
There will be no funeral service but a celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, February 1st at 11:00am at the Danby Fire Station in Danby, NY.
Jean was born in Elmira, NY to Harry and Doris Davis on November 12, 1929. She attended UE Central School. She worked at a variety of jobs throughout her life: EJ Shoe factory in Endicott, NY; Artistic Cards in Elmira, NY; Apalachin Central school cafeteria and numerous waitress jobs at various establishments throughout Tioga, Chemung and Tompkins counties.
Jean is survived by her sons Leslie and Kevin Wright of Springhill, FL and daughters Teri Wright of Brooktondale, NY and Tina Dorn of Ithaca, NY. Her grandsons Robert, Joshua, Matthew, Tyler and Zachary and her granddaughters Ashley, Jayden and Paige. Also, 8 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Leslie Wright and grandson Kevin Robert Wright Jr.
Jean was a loving, devoted mother that loved her family with a heart 100 times bigger than her small size. She always thought of everyone else before herself. You never left her house without her giving you some sort of food. She always reached out to others to check on them and make sure they were doing okay. She always told her family to drive safe and give her 2 rings when they got home. She had a great sense of humor and brought smiles to all who knew her with some of the things she would say. And with her sweet tooth, she loved her share of cookies, pies and cakes. Mom was an incredibly strong woman that got dealt her share of hard times in her life, but leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories for all that knew her. She left us all with the ultimate example of how to live our lives.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the wonderful staff at the Hospicare residence for providing her with respect, dignity and compassion while she was there.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020