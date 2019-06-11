|
Jean Hallett-Greenwood
Ithaca/Watkins Glen - Jean Hallett Greenwood, age 85, passed away on Monday June 3, 2019.
The family will lay Jean in her final resting place at 11 am Saturday June 15, 2019 at Fair View Cemetery, Sheldrake.
Jean was born in Seneca Falls on September 6, 1933 the only child of Arthur L. and Marian (Boyer) Hallett. She was a graduate of Trumansburg High School, Class of 1951 and attended RIT. Jean was a bookkeeper for The Ithaca Journal for 26 years. She retired to Ashland, Alabama before returning home to the Ithaca area in 2018.
She is survived by her children; Lynn Greenwood of Watkins Glen and Starr (Mike) Greenwood Meehan of Concord MA, her grandchildren; Matthew (Nicole) Sayre, Meghan (Eric Markham) Trexler, Tracy (Shane) Poplawski, Scott Trexler and Phillip (Megan) Brown, her great grandchildren: Olivia and Evyn Sayre, Paige Markham and Cole Poplawski, her brothers and sisters in law; Mary Jamison, Elsie Smolarsky, Charles Borden and Joseph Borden. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Page Greenwood in 2004, and his siblings; Dolly Cole and Del Borden.
For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on June 11, 2019