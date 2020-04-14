|
Jean Lucy Bowering
Dr. Jean L. Bowering passed away April 1 at a rehabilitation center in Ithaca, New York, after a brief hospital stay. Jean is survived by her husband, Emery Nordberg, her four step-children and their families: Martin (Suey) Nordberg, Mary Ellen Petersen, Carl (Jenny) Nordberg, and Bill (Michelle) Nordberg; grandchildren Melody (Sam) Stiffler, Molly (Rory) Casey and Emily Nordberg, Heather (Joseph) Wheaton, Evelyn and Andrew Nordberg and great-grandchild, Jackson Wheaton; her sister Prue (Rich) Stelling, nephew Andrew (Jennifer) Stelling (Iris and Isabelle), and niece Sonja (Mike) Kingsley (Benjamin, Megan and Luke). All have fond remembrances of Jean's warm hospitality at many family occasions. She was also an extremely steady and loyal friend and enjoyed long satisfying friendships with many former colleagues and extended family members.
Jean was born March 16, 1939, in Yonkers, New York to Benjamin Bowering, a social worker with the New York State Division of Parole, and Margaret (nee Ralph), Director of Planned Parenthood in Southern Westchester. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Yonkers. She attended Cornell University and graduated in 1960. After two years in R.T.French's test kitchen in Rochester Jean returned to Cornell for her master's degree in nutrition. Jean went on to earn her Ph.D. at the University of California at Berkeley. After a year post-doc at Children's Hospital in Washington, D.C., Jean again returned to Cornell as an Assistant Professor teaching biochemistry as well as other nutrition subjects. In 1977 Jean moved to Syracuse University as an Associate Professor and later Full Professor until retirement in 2002. She was a committed and devoted teacher and became director of the graduate program in nutrition. Jean also greatly enjoyed two-semester assignments to the Syracuse University in London. In retirement, Jean was active as a committee advisor for Health and Nutrition Studies of the Cornell Cooperative Extension.
Besides food and cooking, Jean had many other hobbies and skills including, gardening, sewing, woodworking, photography, and most of all - reading. She devoured books on many subjects, favoring mysteries most of all. Jean was an avid outdoors person, having grown up spending time each summer at her family cottage at Henderson Harbor. She enjoyed camping, sailing and also enjoyed winter sports, such as cross country skiing. As an adult, she took up ice dancing on figure skates. She enjoyed the social aspects of the Cornell Figure Skating Club, serving as secretary/treasurer until the club at Cornell was disbanded.
Jean traveled to all seven continents. Her love of snorkeling led to trips to the Caribbean, Galapagos, the South Pacific as well as both coasts of Australia. Chasing total solar eclipses also became a travel theme, and she witnessed them in many exotic places. After retirement, Australia became a favorite camping destination where Jean and her husband enjoyed three trips of several months' duration.
Arrangements are being handled by Herson Wagner Funeral Home. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to Planned Parenthood or your local food bank.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020