Calling hours
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Patrick's Church
Moravia, NY
Locke - Jean Marie Stanton, 87, of Locke, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019, at the Groton Community Health Care Facility.

Mrs. Stanton was born March 14, 1932, in Genoa, the daughter of the late Frances (Bowness) Tyrrell and Thomas Tyrrell Jr. She was a graduate of Genoa Central School. Following her children's educations, Jean attended the Auburn Nursing School and received a diploma as a licensed practical nurse. She was employed as the high school nurse for Moravia Central School from 1979 until 2001. Her love was always for her family, and after retirement, her life centered on her grandchildren. Jean was a communicant of St. Patrick's Church of Moravia. She was a former member of the Cayuga Cut-ups square dancing group and the Lansing Home Demonstration group.

Jean is survived by her eight children: John Stanton (Pam), Bridget Munson (Jasper), Gerald Stanton (Gail), Brenda Ryan (William), Betsey Conner (Paul), Jeffrey Stanton (Bonni), Belva Stanton, and James Stanton (Debbie), 16 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, Gerald Stanton, sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Price, special first cousins: Joan Kenyon, Fran Sovocool, Louie Tyrrell, and John Byrne, many nieces and nephews, and her best friend, Doris Doody.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 66 years, William H. Stanton, in 2017.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am, Friday (April 26), in St. Patrick's Church, Moravia. Interment will be in Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery, King Ferry.

Friends may call from 3 to 7 pm on Thursday, at the Shurtleff Funeral Home, 10117 Route 90, Genoa.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Four Town Ambulance, Box 28, Moravia, NY 13118, or to Good Shepherd Catholic Community, PO Box 296, Aurora, NY 13026.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 23, 2019
