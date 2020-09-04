Jean Nowack



Jean Nowack - the wise, wonderful, tireless and beloved chair caning lady of West Danby, NY, has passed from this world to the next, joining her husband, the renowned artist Wayne Nowack, who passed in 2004.



Jean Anne Curtis Nowack was born on 12/9/33 in Kirksville, Missouri, to Dwight Curtis and Anne Robinson Curtis. She leaves behind a brother, James Curtis, and many cousins, including Susan Lehman. Jean also leaves behind many neighbors and friends all over the world who loved her and her witty and dry sense of humor.



After residing in numerous college towns where Wayne worked as an art professor, Jean and Wayne moved to West Danby in 1971 to homestead on the property they purchased and named "Love Earth." They raised organic herbs and vegetables, and one of their first customers was a new restaurant by the name of Moosewood. Jean and Wayne were also among the original founders of the Ithaca Farmers Market.



Jean was a highly-skilled and sought-after chair seater - specializing in caning - but skilled in nearly every other kind of seat from natural rush to shaker tape to flat reed. She was also a spinner and a prodigious knitter who was a familiar face at all elections in West Danby - knitting away between voters - and she volunteered for 25 years at the Friends of the Library Book Sale.



At Jean's request, there will be no service, and donations can be made in her honor to the Tompkins County Public Library or to the SPCA of Tompkins County because she passionately loved all animals









