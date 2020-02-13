Resources
Jean Ross

Jean Ross Obituary
Jean Ross

Jean Ross (nee Holtham), Wife of Ian; Mother of Sarah, David, Elizabeth and Peter; mother-in-law of Mark, Andrea, Michael and Sacha; Grandmother to Oliver, Emily, Martha, Aaden, Barnaby, Madeline, George and William, died on 6th February 2020, aged 81.

Funeral Service with Communion, Shrewsbury Abbey on Wednesday 19th February at 2:00 PM followed by refreshments in the Abbey. Family Flowers only. Donations to be divided between Christian Aid and Parkinson's UK.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
