Services
Ness-Sibley Funeral Home
23 South St
Trumansburg, NY 14886
(607) 387-8151
Memorial service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
2:00 PM
Trumansburg United Methodist Church
80 East Main Street
Trumansburg, NY
View Map
Jeanette K. Foster


1946 - 2020
Jeanette K. Foster Obituary
Jeanette K. Foster

Trumansburg - Jeanette K. Foster of Trumansburg passed away at home on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at the age of 73 after a long battle with leukemia. Jeanette was born on September 22, 1946 in Johnson City a daughter of the late Gerald P. and Flora (Casteel) Kalk. Following graduation from Trumansburg High School in 1964, Jeanette attended Wilson Nursing School earning her degree to become a Registered Nurse. A lifelong caregiver, she began her career in Johnson City before becoming a snowbird and eventually living in Florida. On August 29, 1981, she married a high school classmate Brayton Foster in Ellenton, Florida and the two moved back to make their home in Trumansburg where she was an integral part of Kingtown Apple Orchard. Once the boys were in school Jeanette became an RN at Cayuga Medical Center where she worked until her retirement in 2014. Jeanette was an active member of the Trumansburg United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women's Group, and Trumansburg Senior Citizens. Jeanette is survived by her husband, Brayton Foster; two sons, Edwin (Emily) Foster and John Foster; two grandchildren, Paul and Matthew Foster; a sister, Kathryn Kalk Miller; a brother, Gerald P. Kalk Jr; and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00pm on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at the Trumansburg United Methodist Church, 80 East Main Street, Trumansburg. The family asks those that would like to make a contribution in Jeanette's memory to kindly consider donating to Trumansburg United Methodist Church, PO Box 628, Trumansburg, NY 14886. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
