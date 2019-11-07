Services
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
For more information about
Jeanne Dresser
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
First Baptist Church
East Seneca Road
Trumansburg, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Dresser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne M. (Wintermute) Dresser

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne M. (Wintermute) Dresser Obituary
Jeanne M. (Wintermute) Dresser

Trumansburg - Jeanne M. (Wintermute) Dresser, 73, of Trumansburg, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by family following a brief illness.

She is survived by her children Michael (Leslie) Cirulli, Rick (Tammy) Dumas and Kimberlea (Terry) Bailey; grandchildren David (Paige) Cirulli, Michelle Cirulli, Janelle Bailey, Brandi Lathrope and Richard (Sara) Dumas and 8 great-grandchildren.

She leaves behind sisters Dottie (Bill) Ward, Lewella (Rollie) Brown, Marti Van Fleet and brothers Zeke (Beth) Wintermute and Pete (Sandy) Wintermute as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Gary W. Dresser.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 9th at 1:00 pm at the First Baptist Church on East Seneca Road in Trumansburg, NY.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -