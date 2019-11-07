|
Jeanne M. (Wintermute) Dresser
Trumansburg - Jeanne M. (Wintermute) Dresser, 73, of Trumansburg, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by family following a brief illness.
She is survived by her children Michael (Leslie) Cirulli, Rick (Tammy) Dumas and Kimberlea (Terry) Bailey; grandchildren David (Paige) Cirulli, Michelle Cirulli, Janelle Bailey, Brandi Lathrope and Richard (Sara) Dumas and 8 great-grandchildren.
She leaves behind sisters Dottie (Bill) Ward, Lewella (Rollie) Brown, Marti Van Fleet and brothers Zeke (Beth) Wintermute and Pete (Sandy) Wintermute as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Gary W. Dresser.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, November 9th at 1:00 pm at the First Baptist Church on East Seneca Road in Trumansburg, NY.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019