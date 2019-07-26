Resources
Jeanne Marie Rossi

Jeanne Marie Rossi Obituary
Beaverton, OR - Jeanne Marie Rossi passed away unexpectedly on June 17, 2019, at the age of 70 years.

Jeanne is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Rossi and her parents, B. Wendell and Dorothea (Quinn) Hautaniemi. Jeanne is survived by her siblings, Wendell, Wendla Windt, Richard, Claudia Gail Hunter, Brian, Susan Leonard, Ann Marie; her children, Rob (Haley) LaRock, Michelle (Robert Jacobs) LaRock; her grandchildren, Morgan and Amelia; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Lansing, NY on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Lansing Community Library, 27 Auburn Road, Lansing NY 14882.
Published in Ithaca Journal on July 26, 2019
