|
|
Jeanne Thoren, a long-time resident of Ithaca, NY passed away on February 14, 2020 at the age of 97 in Rochester, NY. Jeanne was a loving wife and mother to five children. She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years. Theodore (Ted) Thoren. She is survived by her five children; Tanna Clark (Jack, recently deceased), Terry Thoren (Denise), Tim Thoren (Patti), Tracy Dodd (Woody), Tamara Passero (Andrew), her eleven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Visitation hours will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Church, in Ithaca, New York on February, 25th 2020 from 10:00 am - 11:00 am. A mass will immediately follow. A private burial will be at the Queen of Peace Mausoleum, Calvary Cemetery. Jeanne worked at Cornell University for 36 years and retired in 1990. All correspondence can be received at 1059 Hillsboro Cove Circle, Webster NY. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jeanne's memory may be made to the Cornell Football Association, or to the Cornell Baseball Boosters Club in care of the Cornell University Athletic Department. (See Bangs Funeral Home website for a more detailed obituary)
Published in Ithaca Journal from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020