Jeanne Wendover Greene
Ithaca - Jeanne Wendover Greene passed at the age of 93 on Saturday, November 14, 2020. She lived a full and happy life. Jeanne was born on July 18, 1927, to the late Floyd and Iva Wendover and enjoyed her childhood growing up in the Hudson Valley area. She graduated from the Fannie Farmer School of Cooking in Boston. In Ithaca, she was employed in food service management at Boynton Junior High School and at the Ithaca Speech Clinic Camp.
Jeanne cherished her 61-year marriage to the late Mearl (Mike) Greene. They settled in Ithaca for over fifty years where they raised their daughters Susan and Nancy. Jeanne's favorite times included several cross-country camping trips and winters in Fort Myers, Florida. Her painting, needlework and crafting were just a few of her many talents. Jeanne especially treasured being together with family and friends. She took great pride and joy in the accomplishments of all her family members.
Jeanne was a founding member of the Tompkins County Quilters Guild. One of her proudest accomplishments was coordinating the Bicentennial Quilt Show in 1976 which attracted 8,000 visitors from 31 states.
Jeanne is predeceased by her sister Helen Varian and brother William Wendover. She is survived by her daughters Susan (Christopher) Connell and Nancy (Mike) Allen; her granddaughter Kimberly Connell (William) Black; great-granddaughters Meghan and Kaitlin Black; one niece, and three nephews.
