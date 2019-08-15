|
|
Jeffrey A. Harris
Ithaca - Jeffrey Allen Harris of Ithaca, NY, Town of Enfield, passed on to his heavenly home at Hospicare on August 12, 2019 at 1:45 PM. He was born on May 1st, 1961 in Waverly, NY to Bill and Ann Harris. He graduated from Dryden High School in 1980. Right after graduation he joined the Army, serving 4 years of active duty before transferring to the Army Reserves in 1984. In 1989 he transferred to the Army National Guard in Horsehead, NY, and retired from that unit in December 2003 after 23 years of service. Jeff worked as a printer technician at Axiohm for several years, until they closed the local facility. He then went to work for Trans-Act, also as a printer technician, until he was placed on medical disability on March 8th, 2019. In March of 1986 he married the love of his life, Terri Lee Martin. They were members of the Square-A-Naders dance club of Newfield, NY, and members of Jacksonville Community United Methodist Church. Jeff is survived by his mother, Ann of Brooktondale; 1 brother and sister-in-law, John (Lorrie) Harris, of Hartford, NY; 2 sisters and brothers-in-law, Jackie (Matt Blaker) Harris, of Brooktondale, NY, Jill (Roger) Wilber, of Aberdeen, MD; 3 nieces, Morgan Wilber, of Maryland, Kathy Harris, Jennifer (Troy) Teeter of Dryden, NY; mother-in-law Mickey Martin of Ithaca, NY; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by the love of his life - wife Terri, father Bill, nephew Chris Blaker, and father-in-law, Frank Martin. Jeff was a good and gentle man and will be missed by his family and friends. The family will be present to receive friends at the Jacksonville Community Methodist Church on Monday, August 19th from Noon to 1:00pm followed by a funeral service beginning at 1:00pm officiated by Rev. Geri Judd. Donations may be made to the church, Box 244, Jacksonville, NY 14865 or Hospicare, 172 E. King Road, Ithaca, NY 14850, or the in Jeff's memory. The family is being assisted by Ness-Sibley Funeral Home. For additional information please call 607-387-8151, or visit www.ness-sibley.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Aug. 15, 2019