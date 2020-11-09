Jeffrey John Surine
Jeffrey John Surine passed away peaceful with his family by his side on November 9, 2020 after a battle with cancer. Jeff gave 20 plus years to the W.B. Strong Fire Company in Freeville, NY.
Jeff held numerous offices in the company to include the ranks of Captain, Assistant Chief, and member of the board of directors. Jeff was issued commendations from the company including firefighter of the year. Jeff was consistently a top 10 responder in the company and always had a passion for helping others. Jeff made sure to instill his passion for helping others into his children. Jeff's son Jonathan followed in his footsteps and served in the fire service with Freeville, and Dryden.
Jeff loved his community and served not only in the fire service but volunteered his time coaching softball for Dryden and his daughters travel softball team in Endicott, NY. His passion for coaching and developing young players was what drove him.
Jeff worked at Cornell University for 20 years as a Facilities Manager in the College of Human Ecology and was an admired team member and colleague working tirelessly to deliver the best facility on campus.
Jeff was a wonderful home chef and loved to try new recipes and smoke some meat.
He was a wonderful husband, father, brother, son, coworker and friend. Jeff was predeceased by his parents John & Beverly Surine. Jeff leaves behind his wife, Deborah; his two children Jonathan and daughter in law, Mary Jane, and Olivia, his brother, Jeremy and sister in law, Ellen; nieces, Addyson & Ashlyn; and his grandchildren, Grayson John and Jeffrey Charles; In-laws, Donald & Gail Canterbury, Kimberly & Nathaniel Darling; grandparents, Elmer VanArkel and Beatrice Raponi; aunts and uncle, Bonnie Ewing and Barbara & Peter Farsaci; numerous cousins and beloved friends.
Funeral services will be held at 2 pm, Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Perkins Funeral Home, 55 West Main St., Dryden, NY with Rev. Phil Jordan officiating. Friends are invited to call from 4-6 pm on Wednesday, November 11th at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the Surine family asks that you graciously send a donation to the Cancer Resource Center of Ithaca, Kidney Cancer Association or The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. www.perkinsfh.com