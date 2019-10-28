Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Newell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey Newell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeffrey Newell Obituary
Jeffrey Newell

formerly Ithaca - Jeffrey Richard Newell, 72, was released from this earthly life on October 25, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Nora Newell. He is survived by his siblings Andrea (Donald) Dupree, Christopher Newell, Becky (Stanley) Conklin, and Lisa (Harvey Jassem) Newell, along with 8 nephews and many dear friends. Jeff loved music and language, and he loved the feel of the wind on his face and his feet on the pedals of his bicycle. He will be missed by many. Special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Hilltop for their many kindnesses. There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, October 29 at 2:30 at Greensprings Natural Cemetery in Newfield, NY. Gifts in Jeffrey's memory may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.