Jeffrey Newell
formerly Ithaca - Jeffrey Richard Newell, 72, was released from this earthly life on October 25, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Richard and Nora Newell. He is survived by his siblings Andrea (Donald) Dupree, Christopher Newell, Becky (Stanley) Conklin, and Lisa (Harvey Jassem) Newell, along with 8 nephews and many dear friends. Jeff loved music and language, and he loved the feel of the wind on his face and his feet on the pedals of his bicycle. He will be missed by many. Special thanks to the staff and caregivers at Hilltop for their many kindnesses. There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, October 29 at 2:30 at Greensprings Natural Cemetery in Newfield, NY. Gifts in Jeffrey's memory may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019