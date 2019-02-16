|
|
Jemma Macera
Ithaca - It is with great regret that we announce the passing of Jemma Macera, age 83, on Saturday, January 12th in Westlake, OH, who decided it was time to leave this earth, peaceably, in her sleep, and without struggle. She was a native Ithacan, born July 31, 1935 in her Italian immigrant father's hotel and bar, The Oriental. She lived in Ithaca her entire life except for the last 7 months.
Born to Vincenzo (Jim) and Venera Bortone Macera, Jemma was delivered by midwife Carmella Velletri. The doctor who recorded her birth misspelled her name with a "J" instead of a "G". In 1953 Jemma graduated from Ithaca High School, married Fred Wilcox, Jr. with whom she had four children. In 1975 she graduated with an AS degree from Tompkins Cortland Community College.
Jemma had a love of writing; journaling, short stories, poems; square dancing, travel, champion of the those in need, supportive of her community, and was immensely proud of her Itailan-American experience.
She became an honored poet and writer. A self-published book of poems, Reflections, was printed in 1995. Her autobiography, Lost and Found, One Women's Journey to Wellness was published in 2013 by Balboa Press. Over the years she has been honored a number of times, including being chosen to give the 42nd commencement address at Tompkins County Community College in 2011. Her poems have been in literary magazines like States of Mind, Today's Best Poets, and Metaphors.
Jemma Macera is survived by her four children Fred Wilcox III (Betty Falcao), Shannon Prumo (Steve), Jay Wilcox, and B. Kelly Wilcox; four grandchildren Ryan Wilcox, Frederick Wilcox IV, Brooks Prumo (Laura), and Corey Prumo (Kathleen) , and one great grandchild Oliver Wilcox. She was predeceased by her three siblings, Mary Natali, James Macera, and Fernando Macera. She is also survived by her loving partner, Walter Kaulfuss.
In the end, she was happy, independent, and always had a positive outlook which she shared with anyone and everyone around her. She will be greatly missed.
Contributions in Jemma's memory can be made to The Foundation of Light , 391 Turkey Hill Road Ithaca NY 14850, where a Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday May 5th from 1 - 3 pm.
Published in Ithaca Journal on Feb. 16, 2019