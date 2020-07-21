Jeremy J. Vicedomini
Penn Yann - Jeremy J. Vicedomini - 43 of Penn Yann, NY and formerly of Ithaca, NY, was born March 21, 1977 and passed away unexpectedly June 22, 2020.
Jeremy worked for King Brothers Concrete of Newfield, Advantage Fitness of Ithaca and Culver Seed of Mecklenburg, each for several years. Also for a few other construction companies in Ithaca and Penn Yan. In 2006-2007 Jeremy did two six month tours in Iraq. He worked for a private contractor installing armour to the trucks and putting tracks on Bradleys.
For several years he worked as a Pyro Tech for American Fireworks in Utica, traveling many weekends in the summer, setting up bombs for the firework shows, sometimes lighting the shows.
At the time of his death he worked for IBS Builders in Penn Yan.
Jeremy is survived by his son Carter James Vicedomini, daughter Ashli Carlton Wilson, her husband Benjamin Wilson of Moravia. Daughter Makayla Walker Squires. Three grandchildren, Payton June Wilson, Karson James and Grayson Brooks, all of Moravia. His mother Cindy Vicedomini Besemer and her husband Robert Besemer of Ithaca. Step-grandmother Beverly Besemer of Trumansburg. His father Joseph Vicedomini and Trish Rogers of Florida. His sister Jennifer Vicedomini Nalley and her husband Joshua Nalley of Locke. One nephew Jeffrey Vicedomini of North Carolina. Several Aunts, Uncles and cousins.
Also surviving Jeremy is his son's mother and best friend Tara Thompson. Her parents, Donald and Crystal Thompson. Her brother and sister-in-law, Tracy and Christina Miller and their children Brandon, Bryant and Brittani. All of Penn Yan.
And many friends who loved him and will miss him dearly.
Jeremy was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Genevieve and Howard (Pat) James. Paternal grandparents, Elizabeth and Joseph Vicedomini.
Burial service will be July 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Richard Nino officiating at the Woodlawn Cemetery, Main St., Newfield, NY. A celebration of life will follow at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 161 Cecil Malone Dr., Ithaca, NY 14850.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tompkins County Suicide Prevention and Crisis Service, 124 E. Court St., Ithaca, NY 14850, American Cancer Society
or American Heart Association
.