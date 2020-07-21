1/1
Jeremy J. Vicedomini
1977 - 2020
Jeremy J. Vicedomini

Penn Yann - Jeremy J. Vicedomini - 43 of Penn Yann, NY and formerly of Ithaca, NY, was born March 21, 1977 and passed away unexpectedly June 22, 2020.

Jeremy worked for King Brothers Concrete of Newfield, Advantage Fitness of Ithaca and Culver Seed of Mecklenburg, each for several years. Also for a few other construction companies in Ithaca and Penn Yan. In 2006-2007 Jeremy did two six month tours in Iraq. He worked for a private contractor installing armour to the trucks and putting tracks on Bradleys.

For several years he worked as a Pyro Tech for American Fireworks in Utica, traveling many weekends in the summer, setting up bombs for the firework shows, sometimes lighting the shows.

At the time of his death he worked for IBS Builders in Penn Yan.

Jeremy is survived by his son Carter James Vicedomini, daughter Ashli Carlton Wilson, her husband Benjamin Wilson of Moravia. Daughter Makayla Walker Squires. Three grandchildren, Payton June Wilson, Karson James and Grayson Brooks, all of Moravia. His mother Cindy Vicedomini Besemer and her husband Robert Besemer of Ithaca. Step-grandmother Beverly Besemer of Trumansburg. His father Joseph Vicedomini and Trish Rogers of Florida. His sister Jennifer Vicedomini Nalley and her husband Joshua Nalley of Locke. One nephew Jeffrey Vicedomini of North Carolina. Several Aunts, Uncles and cousins.

Also surviving Jeremy is his son's mother and best friend Tara Thompson. Her parents, Donald and Crystal Thompson. Her brother and sister-in-law, Tracy and Christina Miller and their children Brandon, Bryant and Brittani. All of Penn Yan.

And many friends who loved him and will miss him dearly.

Jeremy was predeceased by his maternal grandparents Genevieve and Howard (Pat) James. Paternal grandparents, Elizabeth and Joseph Vicedomini.

Burial service will be July 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Richard Nino officiating at the Woodlawn Cemetery, Main St., Newfield, NY. A celebration of life will follow at the Fraternal Order of Eagles, 161 Cecil Malone Dr., Ithaca, NY 14850.

Masks and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tompkins County Suicide Prevention and Crisis Service, 124 E. Court St., Ithaca, NY 14850, American Cancer Society or American Heart Association.




Published in Ithaca Journal from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Burial
01:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Bangs Funeral Home, Inc. - Ithaca
209 W Green St.
Ithaca, NY 14850
(607) 272-1922
Memories & Condolences
July 21, 2020
Prayers & Love for his children, family and loved ones.
Debra (Tuttle) Soule
Friend
July 21, 2020
Rip Jeremy. You will be missed
Corey Nalley
Friend
July 21, 2020
So very sorry to hear of the death of Jeremy..its a hard step to take when a loved one passes at such a young age..i have fond memories of Jeremy and I will keep his family and friends in my prayers at this very difficult time..R.I.P Jeremy.
Don & Debi Swearingen
Friend
July 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Jeremy will be missed by many.
Connie Mosch
Friend
July 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Nova Sherwood
Friend
July 21, 2020
Our deepest condolences, so sad to hear of Jeremys passing. He was one of our best technicians in the fireworks business. Strong and hard working. May God welcome him home with open arms.
Anthony Scaglione
July 21, 2020
Very sorry that he was taken at such a young age. Just know that he will see him again. God bless him and his family.
Raymond Lupo
July 11, 2020
Oh Dad it was definitely to soon! But your in a better place and I know that everyday your with me and your grandbabies watching over us , keeping us safe. We love you and miss you so much ♡
Makayla Walker-Squires
Family
July 8, 2020
I'm so sorry to hear about this. I will always remember the afternoons spent in the barn after school. Fly high and rest easy Jeremy.
Michelle Bachelor
Friend
July 5, 2020
So sorry to hear of Jeremy passing, our thoughts are with you, Cindy, Jennifer and family.
Jessica and Roger Bennett
Friend
June 30, 2020
We are so very sorry to hear Jeremy passed away. He was a hard worker(Alan worked with him at IBS Builders in Penn Yan) and a good friend. He is missed very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with Jeremys loved ones. ❤

Alan and Sandra Vergason
Alan Vergason
Friend
June 29, 2020
sorry for my family loss. to Cindy and Rob and they rest of my family. prayer are with u.
Tammy Lisk
June 29, 2020
To Jeremy's family, I was saddened to hear of his passing and for those close to him. It's always tough when a friend or relative passes, but especially so at such an young age. My condolences and sympathies to all that are saddened by his death.
-dewey-
Dewey Dawson
Friend
June 29, 2020
My deepest condolences to the family! Rest In Peace Jer-bear! You truly were one of a kind, my childhood would not have been the same without you. I will forever remember that smile and treasure the good times. Fly high!
Tonya Robbins
Friend
June 27, 2020
My heart goes out to your family and loved ones! I have so many fond memories of Jeremy from school and always treasured his friendship! May your memories live on in your hearts and with the stories you share! Much love to all of you!
Crystal Howser
Friend
June 27, 2020
Please accept our deepest condolences and know we our thinking of you. Sending you prayers to help get you through these difficult times ahead. RIP Jeremy
Edward Amici
June 26, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but may your special memories help you all to cope with this tragic loss. We are so sorry.
Jackie and Mark Armstrong
Family
June 25, 2020
May you find comfort in knowing you are not alone, you are surrounded by those who care for you.
Chuck & Diane Aramini
June 24, 2020
Robert & Cindy - You are in our thoughts and prayers. Love you both.
Shawn & Karyn Little
Friend
June 24, 2020
