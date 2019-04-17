|
In Loving Memory of
Jerid Michael Lovejoy
May 2, 85' - April 17, 15'
The days will always be brighter because he existed. The nights will always be darker because he's gone. And no matter what anybody says about grief, and about time healing all wounds, the truth is, There are certain sorrows that never fade away until the heart stops beating and the last breath is taken.
We love and miss you everyday,
Mom, Dad, JJ, Nichole, Kaleigh, Kiara, Korbin,
Joey, Kelly, Jason, Erin, Ava and Eli
Published in Ithaca Journal on Apr. 17, 2019