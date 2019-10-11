|
Jessie Howe
Cortland - Jessie Louise Howe, 91 formerly of Groton died on October 5, 2019 at Walden Place, Cortland.
She was born July 17, 1928 in the Town of Dryden, NY. Her parents were Percy and Mary Cranston Howe.
Having lived in the area most of her life, she had retired from NCR in 1983 and decided that she would work as a lab assistant at Cornell officially retiring in 1992. Always one to keep busy, she was involved in many organizations which included, the American Legion in Groton, Groton Historical Society, Groton Community Church, Homer, Lansing and Groton Senior Citizens. She had been a board member for many years with the Peruville Cemetery. She was an active member of the former Lansing Singing Swinging Sweethearts group. She was known to liven up a gathering with her accordion playing and quick wit.
She is survived by her nieces and nephews, Randy Allen, Fred Howe, Rod Howe and Darlene Saunders as well as several great nieces and nephews and her sister in law Marion Howe. Her niece Donna Taylor and nephew Dick Howe predeceased her. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her siblings, Raymond and Roderick "Herb" Howe and Mary Howe. In addition, her longtime friend and companion Althea Edwards predeceased her.
Memorial services will be held on October, 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Zirbel Funeral Home, 115 Williams St., Groton, with Rev. Christopher Xenakis officiating. A reception will follow at the Groton Community Church. Interment will take place at a later date in the Groton Rural Cemetery.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Tompkins County SPCA or to the American Diabetes Association. Condolences may be made to Jessie's guest book at zirbelfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019