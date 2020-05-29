Joan Dowd Craig
1928 - 2020
Joan Dowd Craig

Trumansburg - Joan Dowd Craig of Trumansburg passed away at home on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at the age of 92. Joan was born in Salamanca on March 4, 1928, a daughter of the late John and Helen (Leary) Dowd. She was a beloved high school English teacher for many years at Trumansburg High School. Joan was an avid reader and enjoyed spending winter months in Pompano Beach, Florida. Joan is survived by a nephew, Steven Gegg; and several close friends. In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Craig; a daughter, Anne Craig; brother, James Foley; and sister, Anne Gegg. Also, a special thanks would like to be extended for the excellent care by all of the nurses and aides from Classen Home Health that helped care for Joan over the past several years. Due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic, a Mass at St James Catholic Church will be announced at a later date. The family asks those who would like to make a donation in Joan's memory to kindly consider Parish of Mary, Mother Mercy, St James Catholic Church, PO Box 403, Interlaken, NY 14847 or the Trumansburg Volunteer Fire Co., EMS, PO Box 418, Trumansburg, NY 14886 or the Ulysses Philomathic Library, 74 E. Main Street, Trumansburg, NY 14886. For additional information, please contact Ness-Sibley Funeral Home at 607-387-8151 or visit www.ness-sibley.com.




Published in Ithaca Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ness-Sibley Funeral Home
23 South St
Trumansburg, NY 14886
6073878151
