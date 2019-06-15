Services
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St
Dryden, NY 13053
(607) 844-8161
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Freeville United Methodist Church
37 Main St
Freeville, NY
Freeville - Joan M. Manning, 78 of Freeville passed away Thursday at the Cayuga Medical Center. She was born on February 18, 1941 the daughter of the late Clarence and Marion Monroe Manning. Joan had graduated from Alfred State College and then worked for a number of years at Cornell University. She was a longtime member of the Freeville United Methodist Church, who enjoyed gardening and spending time with church family. Joan was the Village of Freeville historian for a number of years and loved collecting information about her communities past.

Joan is survived by her church family and special friends Melanie and Larry Allen.

A funeral service will be held at the Freeville United Methodist Church, 37 Main St, Freeville, NY 13068 on June 19 at 1pm with burial to follow in Willow Glen Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made the Freeville United Methodist Church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Perkins Funeral Home, Dryden.

Online condolences at www.perkinsfh.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on June 15, 2019
