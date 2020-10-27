1/
Joan Marlene Hollenbeck
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan Marlene Hollenbeck

Joan Marlene Hollenbeck, 86, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Anchorage, AK. She was a passionate seamstress who also enjoyed knitting and ceramics.

Born in Ithaca, NY on June 14, 1934, to Marjorie and Theodore Judway, Joan was the second of three generations to attend Fall Creek Elementary School, Boynton Jr. High, and Ithaca High School—graduating in 1952. She attended SUNY at Cortland and graduated from Ithaca College in 1956. On August 25th of that same year, she married Wallace Hollenbeck, and in 1960 they had their daughter Sharyl. Joan and Wally enjoyed 40 years of marriage until Wally passed away in 1996.

In her youth, Joan spent summers with her cousin playing model airplanes at the airport in Piseco, NY. Joan and Wally continued their love of outdoors and camping and purchased a travel trailer. After Wally's passing, Joan bought a motorhome in Alaska to spend summers frequently traveling to the Kenai with her three grandsons fishing for "reds."

In 2011, Joan moved to Alaska where she planned to buy a nice, little ranch home but instead fell in love with a multi-level chalet. She enjoyed living on her own until her passing.

Joan is survived by her daughter Sharyl (Jim) Pantaleone; grandsons David (Pearl-Grace) Pantaleone, Rob (Elizabeth) Pantaleone and Scott Pantaleone; and great-grandchildren, Aurora and Leonardo Pantaleone. Joan is preceded in death by her husband Wally Hollenbeck; sons Scott & Bruce Hollenbeck; parents Marjorie and Ted Judway; and brother Peter.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Oct. 27 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Ithaca Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved