Joan Marlene Hollenbeck



Joan Marlene Hollenbeck, 86, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Anchorage, AK. She was a passionate seamstress who also enjoyed knitting and ceramics.



Born in Ithaca, NY on June 14, 1934, to Marjorie and Theodore Judway, Joan was the second of three generations to attend Fall Creek Elementary School, Boynton Jr. High, and Ithaca High School—graduating in 1952. She attended SUNY at Cortland and graduated from Ithaca College in 1956. On August 25th of that same year, she married Wallace Hollenbeck, and in 1960 they had their daughter Sharyl. Joan and Wally enjoyed 40 years of marriage until Wally passed away in 1996.



In her youth, Joan spent summers with her cousin playing model airplanes at the airport in Piseco, NY. Joan and Wally continued their love of outdoors and camping and purchased a travel trailer. After Wally's passing, Joan bought a motorhome in Alaska to spend summers frequently traveling to the Kenai with her three grandsons fishing for "reds."



In 2011, Joan moved to Alaska where she planned to buy a nice, little ranch home but instead fell in love with a multi-level chalet. She enjoyed living on her own until her passing.



Joan is survived by her daughter Sharyl (Jim) Pantaleone; grandsons David (Pearl-Grace) Pantaleone, Rob (Elizabeth) Pantaleone and Scott Pantaleone; and great-grandchildren, Aurora and Leonardo Pantaleone. Joan is preceded in death by her husband Wally Hollenbeck; sons Scott & Bruce Hollenbeck; parents Marjorie and Ted Judway; and brother Peter.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store