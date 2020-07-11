Joanne E. Chapin
Joanne E. Chapin, 70 passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, July 7th, 2020, with her son and daughter by her side, holding her hand.
Joanne married and had her two children in her early years. She then, returned to college while she raised her family, and worked part-time. As a single mother, she was a hard worker, and remained on the Dean's List throughout her education at Ithaca College. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting in 1987 (the same year her first-born graduated from high school). She went on to have a career she enjoyed for many years as a Financial Controller.
Friends and family know how much Joanne loved the magic of the Christmas Season. She created many wonderful holiday memories for her loved ones. In her earlier years, she spent time: reading, crafting, creating, traveling, bird watching and doing ceramics. She was a talented seamstress and fantastic cook. Joanne enjoyed a cup of coffee and a chat with neighbors. However, the thing that always brought her the most joy was simply caring for, and being with her children, grandchildren, niece and nephew.
Joanne is at peace after a year-long battle surviving cancer, where she met with challenges in her recovery. She is preceded in death by her parents, Don and Ruby Chapin. Joanne is survived by her brother, Doug Chapin of Auburn, NY; her daughter, Angela Cassidy (James) of Gales Ferry, CT; and her son and care-giver, Keith Shipman (Suzanna) from Ithaca, NY. She is also survived by her much-adored grandchildren: Emma Cassidy, Caitrin Cassidy, Madelyn Shipman, and Mason Shipman, her niece Corey Chapin of Brooklyn, NY and nephew Luke Chapin of Syracuse, NY. Family was the most important thing to Joanne including her children, grandchildren, niece, and nephew. She also welcomed and loved her son in-law and daughter-in-law as if they were her own.
At her request, there will be no services and her loved ones will spread her ashes into nature. In lieu of flowers or donation, we ask that you do a random act of kindness to honor her memory. Her family may choose to celebrate her life at a later date, post-pandemic. Online at www.perkinsfh.com