1/1
Joanne E. Chapin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joanne E. Chapin

Joanne E. Chapin, 70 passed away peacefully, on Tuesday, July 7th, 2020, with her son and daughter by her side, holding her hand.

Joanne married and had her two children in her early years. She then, returned to college while she raised her family, and worked part-time. As a single mother, she was a hard worker, and remained on the Dean's List throughout her education at Ithaca College. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting in 1987 (the same year her first-born graduated from high school). She went on to have a career she enjoyed for many years as a Financial Controller.

Friends and family know how much Joanne loved the magic of the Christmas Season. She created many wonderful holiday memories for her loved ones. In her earlier years, she spent time: reading, crafting, creating, traveling, bird watching and doing ceramics. She was a talented seamstress and fantastic cook. Joanne enjoyed a cup of coffee and a chat with neighbors. However, the thing that always brought her the most joy was simply caring for, and being with her children, grandchildren, niece and nephew.

Joanne is at peace after a year-long battle surviving cancer, where she met with challenges in her recovery. She is preceded in death by her parents, Don and Ruby Chapin. Joanne is survived by her brother, Doug Chapin of Auburn, NY; her daughter, Angela Cassidy (James) of Gales Ferry, CT; and her son and care-giver, Keith Shipman (Suzanna) from Ithaca, NY. She is also survived by her much-adored grandchildren: Emma Cassidy, Caitrin Cassidy, Madelyn Shipman, and Mason Shipman, her niece Corey Chapin of Brooklyn, NY and nephew Luke Chapin of Syracuse, NY. Family was the most important thing to Joanne including her children, grandchildren, niece, and nephew. She also welcomed and loved her son in-law and daughter-in-law as if they were her own.

At her request, there will be no services and her loved ones will spread her ashes into nature. In lieu of flowers or donation, we ask that you do a random act of kindness to honor her memory. Her family may choose to celebrate her life at a later date, post-pandemic. Online at www.perkinsfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Jul. 11 to Jul. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Ithaca Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved