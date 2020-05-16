|
Jody L. Lawrence
Moravia - Jody L. Lawrence, 49, of Moravia, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
She was born May 21, 1970 in Cortland, a daughter of the late Judith A. Welch and had attended Ithaca Central School.
Jody had an extensive career in the transportation industry, most recently at Bur-Trans Trucking Co. in Moravia and formerly at George Banks Trucking. Jody was passionate about her work and for the safety of her drivers.
She was instrumental in the growth of the Moravia Youth Football and Cheerleading program and served as the varsity cheerleading coach at Moravia Central for several years.
Surviving is her loving husband of 30 years, William A. Lawrence; her children, William T. Lawrence of Moravia and Elizabeth J. Lawrence of Rochester; her grandmother, Dorothea Schutt of Dryden; five brothers, and one sister as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.
Due to the current restrictions in place for the COVID-19, services for Jody will be announced for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Lawrence's memory are asked to consider your local ASPCA or Moravia Youth Football and Cheerleading, PO Box 9 Moravia, NY 13118.
Memorial condolences for the family may be left at www.DonaldLBarberFuneralHome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from May 16 to May 18, 2020