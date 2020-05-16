Services
Donald L. Barber Funeral Home
5016 North Main Street
Homer, NY 13077
(607) 749-2134
Resources
More Obituaries for Jody Lawrence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jody L. Lawrence

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jody L. Lawrence Obituary
Jody L. Lawrence

Moravia - Jody L. Lawrence, 49, of Moravia, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

She was born May 21, 1970 in Cortland, a daughter of the late Judith A. Welch and had attended Ithaca Central School.

Jody had an extensive career in the transportation industry, most recently at Bur-Trans Trucking Co. in Moravia and formerly at George Banks Trucking. Jody was passionate about her work and for the safety of her drivers.

She was instrumental in the growth of the Moravia Youth Football and Cheerleading program and served as the varsity cheerleading coach at Moravia Central for several years.

Surviving is her loving husband of 30 years, William A. Lawrence; her children, William T. Lawrence of Moravia and Elizabeth J. Lawrence of Rochester; her grandmother, Dorothea Schutt of Dryden; five brothers, and one sister as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family.

Due to the current restrictions in place for the COVID-19, services for Jody will be announced for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mrs. Lawrence's memory are asked to consider your local ASPCA or Moravia Youth Football and Cheerleading, PO Box 9 Moravia, NY 13118.

Memorial condolences for the family may be left at www.DonaldLBarberFuneralHome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal from May 16 to May 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jody's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -