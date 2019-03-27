Services
Perkins Funeral Home
55 W Main St
Dryden, NY 13053
(607) 844-8161
Joe Leonard
Ithaca - Joe A. Leonard, 69, passed away at Cayuga Medical Center on Sunday. He was born in Ithaca on December 12, 1949 the son of the late Thomas and Mabel Rich Leonard. Joe worked for the City of Ithaca for a number of years. He was a NY Giants fan and enjoyed hunting, fishing and tinkering with cars. Joe was predeceased by his parents, 1 sister, 7 brothers and his step granddaughter Kiley Jai Labar.

Survived by his daughter Michelle (Matthew) Mosher; son, John Leonard; grandchildren: Brandi Lansdown, Katie Lansdown, Jenna Breese, Tyler Campbell, Thomas Leonard, Alyssa Leonard, and Tony Park; many nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 1pm in Perkins Funeral Home, 55 W. Main Street, Dryden. Online condolence at www.perkinsfuneralhome.com
Published in Ithaca Journal on Mar. 27, 2019
