Joel Shatzky
Retired SUNY Cortland Professor of English Emeritus Joel Shatzky passed away April 3rd, 2020 at the age of 76, after contracting Covid-19. Joel was a great colleague and dear friend in the SUNY Cortland community, as well as devoted husband, dad and grandad. He served SUNY Cortland as a professor for 37 years. Joel was a talented and prolific writer, playwright, and editor, with plays performed at SUNY Cortland, in New York City, and abroad. Activist/artist to the end, he left a legacy of great satisfaction and admiration. Dr. Shatzky is survived by his wife Dr Ilana Abramovitch, his son Ben Shatzky, daughter Judith Shatzky, and two grandchildren. The family will plan a memorial at a later date when gatherings are safely permitted.
Published in Ithaca Journal from Apr. 8 to Apr. 10, 2020